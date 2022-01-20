INS Ranvir Explosion: Gas Leak In AC Compartment Could Be Behind Blast, Informs Official

In the aftermath of the explosion on the Indian Navy's destroyer ship INS Ranvir, on Thursday, an Indian Naval official said that the alleged accident may have occurred due to a gas leak in the vessel's air-conditioning compartment. In the unfortunate incident, three naval officers had lost their lives while 11 were severely injured.

"It appears that the explosion was caused due to a possible gas leak in the air-conditioning compartment," the official told PTI.

11 personnel, who sustained injuries in the incident, are being treated in Naval Hospital and none of them is critical, it said. No major material damage has been reported, the Navy added.

INS Ranvir explosion

In addition, the official said that a Board of Inquiry has been initiated to probe the mishap and deaths in an internal compartment of INS Ranvir. The explosion occurred when the warship was in Mumbai's Naval Dockyard and was due to return to base port shortly. INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command.

The deceased have been identified as Krishan Kumar (47), Surinder Kumar (48) and A K Singh (38), the Navy has said. "In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control. No major material damage has been reported," the Defence Wing of Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

"INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since Nov 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause," it added.

INS Ranvir

INS Ranvir is the first of the Ranvir class destroyers and the fourth destroyer of the Rajput class. The destroyer ship was commissioned into the Indian navy on April 21, 1986. Built in the former Soviet Union, the role of Ranvir class ships in the Navy involves protection such as anti-aircraft and anti-submarine warfare.

The ship is effectively used against submarines, low-flying aircraft, and cruise missiles. Incumbent Navy chief Admiral R Harikumar has commanded the ship in the past. The explosion, which took place on Tuesday, is the first major incident since June 2019 when a worker was killed by a fire onboard the then under-construction Visakhapatnam destroyer at Mazagon dockyard.