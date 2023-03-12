INS Sahyadri And French Navy Ships Participate In Maritime Partnership Exercise; Know More

Indian Navy’s indigenously built guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) along with French Navy ships FS Dixmude, a Mistral Class Amphibious Assault Ship & FS La Fayette, a La Fayette Class Frigate, in the Arabian Sea on March 10 and 11.

The specifications

INS Sahyadri is the Shivalik-class advanced, stealth-minded, guided-missile frigate warship of the Shivalik class. INS Sahyadri (F-49), which was constructed by Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Limited, was launched into the sea in 2005. Together with her sister warships INS Shivalik (F-47), INS and Satpura (F-48), Sahyadri underwent sea trials for more than a year in 2011–12 before being officially commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 21, 2012.

The 6,800-ton displacement INS Sahyadri is powered by two Pielstick 16 PA6 STC diesel engines, two General Electric LM 2500 gas turbines, and two shafts placed in combined diesel. It has a length of 468 feet and a breadth of 55 feet.

Moreover, BrahMos anti-ship missiles, anti-submarine rocket launchers, Barak-1 missiles, and Shtil-1 3S90M missiles can be equipped with the Shivalik-class frigate ship. It further can host the American-made Sikorsky SH-3 Sea King helicopters or two HAL Dhruv helicopters.

Where did the name come from?

Being a member of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet, INS Sahyadri (F49) is the third and most recent ship in the Shivalik Class of stealth frigates that were manufactured entirely domestically. The stunning, youth-defying Sahyadri hills, which span for 1600 kilometres along India's western coast, are the source of the name for the INS Sahyadri.