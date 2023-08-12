INS Sahyadri And INS Kolkata To Participate In Malabar Exercise In Sydney

INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata, warships of the Indian Navy, will take part in the Malabar Exercise to be held in Australia from August 11-August 21. Malabar Exercise is a multilateral naval exercise which is conducted between four nations - India, the US, Japan and Australia. This exercise will witness the high intensity of Ops in all three domains of warfare. These domains are anti-submarine, anti-surface and anti-air exercises to counter major threats from the enemy forces and collaborating to counter major threats together.

About INS Sahydri

INS Sahydri is a Shivalik class multirole stealth frigate built for the Indian Navy. The features of this class include improved strength and land attack capabilities over the preceding Talwar class Frigates. This ship was built at the Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai. The keel of the vessel was laid on 30 September 2003 and was launched on 27 May 2005.

It underwent sea trials in 2011-12. From there it was commissioned on 21 July 2012 into the Eastern Naval Command. The command is located in Visakhapatnam. It was presented with the ‘Best Ship Trophy award’ at the annual fleet award functions five times in the years: 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2019-20, 2020-21 and was presented with the Unit citation in 2019-20 in Visakhapatnam and is equipped with anti-air Barak-1 missiles, Shitil-1 medium range anti air missiles, Klub anti-cruise missiles,VLS launched Brahmos antiship and land attack cruise missiles and is also capable of anti-submarine warfare.





INS Kolkata

The Indian Navy's stealth-guided missile destroyers of the Kolkata class are commanded by INS Kolkata. It was created at Mazagon Dock Limited, named after the Indian city of Kolkata, and after completing its sea trials, it was delivered to the navy on July 10, 2014. On August 16, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially commissioned the ship.

The Brahmos missile had a test launch from INS Kolkata on February 15, 2015, as part of the Tropex Exercise in the Arabian Sea. The Barak-8 missile was successfully test-fired by the Indian Navy from INS Kolkata on December 29 and 30, 2015. At high-speed targets, the two missiles were launched during naval drills in the Arabian Sea and is equipped with IAI EL/M 2248 MF STAR S-Band AESA multi function Radar, Thales LW-08 D-Band air search Radar and BEL HUMSA-NG bow sonar and Kavach decoy launchers.

Malabar Naval Exercise

The MALABAR is a series of naval exercises which started in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between the navies of India and the United States. Over the years it has grown in stature to include four prominent naval powers in the Indo-Pacific region, the US, India, Japan and Australia. The Australian Navy participated for the first time in 2020. This year marks the 27th edition of the exercise which is being hosted by Australia.

Two phases of MALABAR 2023 are expected to take place. The harbour phase encompasses a variety of activities, including cross-deck visits, business meetings, sporting events, and other interactions for the preparation and execution of the sea phase. The sea phase will include various complex and high-intensity exercises in all three domains of warfare, encompassing Anti-Surface, anti-air and anti-submarine exercises which include Live Fire Drills and the harbour phase of this exercise will be till 15th August 2023 and Japan, US and Australia are also working together as part of multination humanitarian effort.

The exercise gives the Indian Navy a chance to improve and exhibit interoperability as well as learn from its partner nations' best practices in maritime security operations. Both the ships are built at Mazagon Dock Ltd. They are equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors to detect and neutralize threats in surface, air and underwater domains.