INS Sahyadri Joins Maiden Trilateral Maritime Exercise For Indo-Pacific Security

The Indian Navy's indigenous warship, INS Sahyadri, recently participated in its inaugural trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise alongside vessels and aircraft from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and the Indonesian Navy. This exercise, held from September 20 to 21, 2023, aimed to strengthen collaborative capabilities between these three maritime nations in maintaining a stable, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

(Image Credit: Indian Navy)

According to officials, naval forces undertook a series of 'complex' tactical manoeuvre exercises during the event, including cross-deck visits and landings of helicopters. These activities were designed to facilitate crew training and enhance interoperability among the participating navies. INS Sahyadri, an Indian multirole stealth frigate, is the third vessel of the indigenously conceived Project-17 class. Crafted at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Ltd, the warship is under the command of Captain Rajan Kapoor.

The Shivalik-class frigate is a multirole stealth warship commissioned by the Indian Navy in July 2012. It is equipped with advanced radar systems, stealth features, and a potent weaponry mix, including anti-ship cruise missiles. Powered by a Combined diesel or gas (CODOG) propulsion system, Sahyadri can achieve the speed of 32 knots.

(Image Credit: Indian Navy)

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) highlighted that this exercise provided an opportunity for the involved navies to learn from each other's knowledge and skills. It also demonstrated the Indian Navy's dedication to collaborating with similar naval forces to ensure safer seas.

Simultaneously, the 30th Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) is also underway. This exercise represents a strong partnership between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy, and it has been taking place annually since 1994. This year, Indian Naval Ships Ranvijay and Kavaratti, along with the submarine INS Sindhukesari, are participating in the event.

SIMBEX is the 'longest-running continuous naval exercise' of the Indian Navy with any foreign counterpart. The exercise unfolds in two phases: the Harbour Phase in Singapore from September 21 to 24, followed by the Sea Phase. The Sea Phase encompasses a spectrum of activities, ranging from advanced air defence exercises to gunnery firings,and anti-submarine operations.

(SIMBEX 2023 | Image: Indian Navy)

This bilateral exercise also encompasses a diverse array of professional interactions, including cross-deck visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), and sporting events. These engagements are strategically designed to bolster interoperability and mutual understanding between the two navies, ultimately enhancing their combat skills and operational capacity in the maritime realm.