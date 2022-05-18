'INS Surat & Udaygiri Shining Examples Of India's Indigenous Capabilities': Rajnath Singh

In a bid to strengthen the power of the Indian Navy, two frontline warships INS Surat and INS Udaygiri have been added to the fleet. The warships were launched by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday at the Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.

Notably, while INS Surat is the fourth Guided Missile Destroyer of P15B class, Udaygiri is the second Stealth Frigate of P17A class and has been designed in-house by the Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and MDL respectively.

Attended the launch ceremony of two indigenous frontline warships - Surat (Guided Missile Destroyer) & Udaygiri (Stealth Frigate) - in Mumbai today.⁰

These warships project India’s strategic strength and self-reliance prowess to the world. Read on..https://t.co/N5oWACTTzW pic.twitter.com/UscvCajqF4 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 17, 2022

Speaking during the launch ceremony, Rajnath Singh addressed the event and described the warships as an embodiment of the central government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the country’s maritime capability, with a focus on achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta', that too at a time when the world is witnessing disruption in the global supply chain due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He also congratulated the MDL for its continued ship production activities despite the pandemic and for meeting the strategic requirements of the Indian Navy in the current geo-political scenario.

INS Surat and INS Udaygiri are shining examples of India's growing indigenous capabilities: Defence Minister

While speaking at the event, Singh further added that the two additions will increase the strength of the Indian Navy's arsenal and will further represent India's growing strategic strength and power of self-reliance to the world.

“INS Udaygiri and INS Surat are the shining examples of India’s growing indigenous capability. The warships will be among the most technologically advanced missile carriers in the world, that will cater to the present as well as future requirements. In the times to come, we will not only fulfil our own needs, but will also meet the shipbuilding requirements of the world. We will soon realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’,” he said.

The Defence Minister also took the opportunity to laud the Indian Navy for its continued discharge of duties and responsibilities especially in the Indo-Pacific region keeping it open, safe, and secure. Apart from that, he also praised the Navy's major role in carrying forward the Centre's policies and further strengthening relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries.

INS Surat and INS Udaygiri

While INS Surat is the fourth destroyer in Project 15B named after the second-largest commercial hub of western India, it has been built using block construction and involves the hull construction in two different geographical locations assembled at Mazagon Docks Limited.

On the other hand, INS Udaygiri is the third ship made under Project 17A Frigates and named after the mountain ranges in Andhra Pradesh. The warship has been equipped with advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems. It is the “reincarnation” of a previous edition of Udaygiri.

Speaking about the Indian Navy projects, the Project 15B class of ships are the next-generation stealth guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy while P17A Frigates are warships that are follow-on class of the P17 (Shivalik Class) Frigates with improved stealth features, advanced weapons &sensors, and platform management systems.

Image: Twitter/@RajnathSingh