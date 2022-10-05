INS Tarkash Comes Home After Completing Anti-piracy Deployment In Gulf Of Guinea

INS Tarkash, a second Talwar-class frigate completed its deployment to the Gulf of Guinea on October 4. Reinforcing the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security, the frigate completed the 41-day anti-piracy deployment, which is the first such deployment in the Gulf of Guinea by the Indian Navy vessel.

The deployment of INS Tarkash included port calls at Lome in Togo, Lagos in Nigeria, Dakar in Senegal, and Port Gentil in Gabon.

Furthermore, apart from conducting anti-piracy patrol and joint exercises with regional navies at sea, the Indian Navy Ship’s deployment was utilized for capacity-building activities like diving, casualty evacuation, training in damage control, medical aspects, and firefighting, stated the Indian Navy.

INS Tarkash's joint maritime exercise with Nigeria

As per the Indian Navy, INS Tarkash further participated in a Joint Maritime Exercise with the Nigerian Navy Patrol Ships on September 12-13. The exercise provided an opportunity to strengthen interoperability between the Indian and Nigerian navies in various aspects of maritime operations like anti-piracy, assistance to vessels in distress, search and rescue (SAR) drills, and anti-surface and anti-air operations.

Furthermore, the deployment of INS Tarkash helped enhance skills for naval interdiction and counter-piracy operations, according to Indian Navy officials. The exercise marked India and Nigeria's first joint operational deployment to support anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Guinea.

Valorous service of the Indian Frigate

Built at the Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, INS Tarkash was commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 9, 2012 and joined the Western Naval Command on December 27, 2012. As per the information available in the public domain, INS Tarkash is a stealth ship that comes under the class of guided missile frigates. Moreover, the ship is capable of carrying BrahMos missiles.

Moreover, the frigate was previously deployed under Operation Raahat launched by the Indian Navy in 2015 to provide protection and support to Indian ships and aircraft involved in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Yemen during the military intervention, states a press release by the Indian Navy.

The Indian frigate escorted MVs Kavaratti and Corals from India to Djibouti. It was then redeployed to Hodeidah on April 6, 2015. The ship evacuated 74 personnel (including 20 foreign nationals) and disembarked the evacuees at Djibouti on April 7, 2015, according to the Indian Navy.