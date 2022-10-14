INS Tarkash Represents India At 3-day Multilateral Maritime Exercise, IBSAMAR VII

India participated in the seventh edition of the multilateral maritime exercise, India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime (IBSAMAR) held at Port Gqeberha (also known as Port Elizabeth), South Africa from October 10 to 12.

The guided-missile frigate, INS Tarkash, a Chetak helicopter and MARCOS special forces represented India at the exercise, inaugurated on October 11, 2022. The exercise progressed for three days, consisting of the harbour and sea phases.

The multilateral maritime exercise aims to enhance naval relations, promote joint operational military training, combat maritime crimes, secure sea lines of communication and enhance interoperability to pursue common evolutions at sea.

Harbour and Sea phases of the exercise

The harbour leg of the IBSAMAR exercise conducted on October 10 to 12, including professional exchanges with DC & FF drills, Visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS)/cross-boarding lectures, joint diving operations, interaction among special forces and cross-deck visits were conducted.

The sea phase was held on 12 October, covering a broad spectrum of maritime operations. The debrief and closing ceremony were conducted onboard INS Tarkash off Port Gqeberha.

INS Tarkash, in 2015 participated in Operation Raahat, launched to secure and assist the Indian vessels and aircraft that rushed in to evacuate Indian citizens from Yemen during the Saudi Arabia-led military intervention in the civil war.

History of IBSAMAR

The maiden edition of the IBSAMAR naval exercise was organised in 2008 to unite on democratic values, economic interests and maritime cooperation. The previous edition of IBSAMAR was held in Simons Town in South Africa in 2018.

Goa hosted the fifth edition of IBSAMAR during the year 2016. The maritime exercise was carried out on India's western coast from February 19 to February 29. INS Mumbai, INS Trishul and INS Shalki represented the Indian Navy. The Brazilian Navy was represented by BNS Amazonas and the South African Navy was represented by SAS Spioenkop. The trilateral maritime exercise kicked off in 2008 to forge strategic relationships between India, Brazil and South Africa, three democracies in three different countries. India, Brazil and South Africa are also members of BRICS.

Recently, India's External Affairs Minister travelled to Brazil, an important player in the Western hemisphere, to develop closer bilateral ties between the two nations.

IMAGE: Republic World