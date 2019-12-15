INS Trikand Escorts UN-affiliated Ship, To Serve As A Deterrent Against Asymmetric Attacks

On Sunday, the Indian Navy announced that the INS Trikand was escorting MV Annika, a UN-affiliated ship that transported relief material from Berbera in Somaliland to Mombasa in Kenya. It explained that this was an initiative of the UN’s World Food Programme, which supplies relief and nutrition material to the underprivileged people in Africa. However, the ships transporting these materials are often targeted by pirates operating from Somalia’s east coast. Maintaining that INS Trikand was a deterrent against asymmetric attacks, the Indian Navy said that this showed their commitment towards maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

INS Trikand took part in a bilateral exercise with Qatar

INS Trikand is one of the frontline frigates of the Indian Navy. Equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors, it is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet. Recently, it was a part of the bilateral exercise between the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces (QANF) and the Indian Navy. It was a five-day exercise carried out in November to enhance cooperation between the two forces. The exercise was named as Za’ir-Al-Bahr (roar of the sea).

