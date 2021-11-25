INS Vela: All You Need To Know About The Scorpene-class Submarine Under Project 75

The Indian Navy commissioned submarine INS Vela on Thursday, further empowering the country's naval process. The submarine which is the fourth addition to the submarine Project 75, was commissioned in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

The commissioning of INS Vela, a Scorpene-class submarine will help in boosting the navy's combat capability. Earlier, three submarines including Kalvari, Khanderi, and Karanj were already commissioned followed by INS Vela on Thursday.

All you need to know about the Indian Navy's new induction, INS Vela

Built by the Mumbai-based Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders Limited in the collaboration with the Naval Group of France, INS Vela is the fourth addition to the P75 contract between India and France. The submarine which got its name after the decommissioned submarine Vela, is equipped with C303 anti-torpedo countermeasure systems and can carry up to 18 torpedos or missiles or 30 mines.

Apart from that, it also has advanced combat capabilities, acoustic silencing techniques, hydro-dynamically optimised shape, low radiated noise levels, and several other features to engage with the enemy.

Talking about its dimensions, it has a length of 67.5 m followed by a height of 12.3 m and can reach a speed of 20 knots when submerged and a speed of 11 knots on the surface. A diesel-electric-powered attack submarine, it is also designed to engage across various spectrums of naval warfare.

It was launched in May 2019 and underwent several sea trials despite the Covid restrictions and now has been commissioned into the Indian Navy's Western Command.

What is Project 75?

Project 75 dates back to 1997 when a plan was approved by the Ministry of Defence for acquiring 24 submarines under it. Later in 2005, a contract between India and France was signed for building six Scorpene-class submarines with Mazagon Docks Limited on the Indian side and the Naval Group on the French side. Earlier, INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, and INS Karanj were commissioned followed by INS Vela.

However, the sea trials the still ongoing for INS Vagir and construction of INS Vagsheer, the last two under the contract.

Image: PTI