Last Updated:

INS Vela Commissioned Into The Indian Navy By Admiral Karambir Singh

INS Vela, which is the fourth addition under the submarine Project-75 was commissioned in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday.

Written By
Aayush Anandan
INS Vela, the fourth submarine in the series
1/7
Indian Navy

INS Vela, the fourth submarine in the series of six submarines of Project-75, was commissioned on November 25, 2021, in the presence of Admiral Karambir Singh.

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff
2/7
Indian Navy

The formal commissioning ceremony took place at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Commissioning of the INS VELA
3/7
Indian Navy

The commissioning of the 4th Scorpene-Class submarine is a major milestone achieved today, November 25.

Image from the ceremony
4/7
Indian Navy

The Scorpene-Class submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, in collaboration with M/s Naval Group (earlier DCNS), France.

Admiral Karambir Singh's address
5/7
Indian Navy

MP Shri Arvind Sawant, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Chairman & Managing Director were present at the event. 

Images from the ceremony
6/7
Indian Navy

The Scorpene submarines are extremely potent platforms. They have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long-range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles.

INS Vela would form part of the Western Naval
7/7
Indian Navy

Crew of the erstwhile ‘Vela’, a Russian origin Foxtrot Class Submarine, which was decommissioned in 2009, were in attendance on the occasion.

Tags: INS Vela, Indian Navy, Mumbai
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: President Kovind presents Gallantry Awards honouring bravery & grit of soldiers

In Pics: President Kovind presents Gallantry Awards honouring bravery & grit of soldiers
Defining photos of farmers' protest, from 'Delhi Chalo' to Republic Day clash to repeal

Defining photos of farmers' protest, from 'Delhi Chalo' to Republic Day clash to repeal