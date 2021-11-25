INS Vela Commissioned Into The Indian Navy By Admiral Karambir Singh

Quick links:
INS Vela, the fourth submarine in the series of six submarines of Project-75, was commissioned on November 25, 2021, in the presence of Admiral Karambir Singh.
The commissioning of the 4th Scorpene-Class submarine is a major milestone achieved today, November 25.
The Scorpene-Class submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, in collaboration with M/s Naval Group (earlier DCNS), France.
MP Shri Arvind Sawant, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Chairman & Managing Director were present at the event.
The Scorpene submarines are extremely potent platforms. They have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long-range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles.