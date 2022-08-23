INS Vikrant Commissioning: 5 Fascinating Facts On India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier

Heralding a new dawn for India's Naval capabilities, the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant will be commissioned into the Navy as INS Vikrant on September 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to officially induct the vessel to the Indian Navy at a specially arranged venue inside the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), which manufactured the warship worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

After the completion of its fourth and final phase of sea trials on July 10, the Indian Navy took the delivery of the carrier from CSL on July 28. The India-made aircraft carrier is also known as Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 1 (IAC-1).

The commissioning of IAC Vikrant will mark a significant step forward for India's defense sector and will enhance the combat capability of the Indian Navy. Here are five (of many) fascinating facts about India's first indigenous Aircraft carrier: