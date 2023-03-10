INS Vikrant Makes Maiden Visit To Mumbai Harbour

The only indigenous aircraft carrier India has ever built, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant, paid its first visit to Mumbai port on March 9 as India wrote a new chapter in its maritime history. “Yes, it has come for the first time in Mumbai. A platform which has given the Indian Navy a great reach and Mumbai is headquarters of our western fleet and it is part of our plan and nothing more to dwell upon," said Lieutenant Commander Chaitanya Malhotra while talking to Republic TV.

INS Vikrant’s specifications

This aircraft carrier, the largest ship ever built in India for the Indian Navy, contains cutting-edge features. The carrier displaces 45 000 tonnes and is 262 metres long.

It is the largest ship ever constructed in India, measuring two football fields in length. There is adequate room for two Olympic-sized pools on the aircraft carrier's hangar. It has 18 storeys, 14 decks along with 2,300 compartments, and is referred to as a floating city. It can accommodate 1,500 sea warriors and their food needs.

INS Vikrant's can carry 30 MiG-29K aircraft, MH-60 Romeo helicopters, Kamov Ka-31 helicopters, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA NAVY), and other light helicopters.

The Indian Navy also seeking to replace its fleet of MiG-29K fighter aircraft and it looking at getting 26 fighter jets for the aircraft carrier. Until India creates its twin-engine deck-based fighters (TEDBF), the Indian Navy is looking at Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet and Dassult's Rafeal Marine to arm the carriers.

Australian PM ‘honoured’ to be on INS Vikrant

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is on a four-day visit to India, received a guard of honour on the indigenous INS Vikrant by the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Thursday, March 9.

During his address, the Australian PM said that he was honoured to be on the newly commissioned INS Vikrant.

He said, "I am honoured to be here today on the newly commissioned, Indian-designed, and manufactured INS Vikrant at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi."

He added, "My visit reflects my government’s commitment to place India at the heart of Australia’s approach to the Indo-Pacific and beyond. While here, I have had the great pleasure of meeting with the talented and highly professional men and women of India’s Navy."