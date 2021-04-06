INS Viraat Is Private Property, SC Tells Firm That Wants To Turn It Into A Museum

Nearly a month after the top court of India had ordered a stay on the dismantling process of INS Viraat, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the decommissioned aircraft carrier of Navy "has become a private property and has been bought by Shree Ram Group." The apex court was replying to the plea of a private company Envitech Marine Consultants Private Limited, that intends to turn the vessel into a maritime museum-cum-adventure centre.

Envitech intends to convert decommissioned INS Viraat into Museum

Envitech's Vishnukant Sharma and Rupali Vishnukant Sharma had first approached the Bombay High Court with their plea to reclaim the age-old aircraft carrier and had asked the court that they want to convert INS Viraat and make it a museum. The HC had asked the government to take a call on the matter. However, the government maintained a non-committal tone in the high court and had asked Envitech to approach Shree Ram Group with their proposal to re-purchase the ship.

Shipbreaking frim's lawyer asks court to lift stay, says 'I am losing â‚¹1.6 crores a month'

Shree Ram Group is a ship-breaking company that already has torn down the 67-year-old INS Viraat, in the breaking yard of Gujarat where it was towed after decommissioning. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan who represented Shree Ram Group in SC asked the court to lift the stay order. Dhavan reasoned "We don't even know who they are... I am losing â‚¹1.6 crores a month and â‚¹5 lakh a day because of the stay.”

Next hearing on April 12 even as SC says 'You've come too late' to Envitech

On this, Chief Justice S A Bobde said to Ms. Sharma of Envitech that “Why should we continue with the stay? It (Viraat) has become their (Shree Ram) property... It is very iniquitous to stay now when 40% of the ship is broken... You have come too late.” Even as Envitech shared that "warships across the world are used as museums," the court ruled “We share your sentiments about warships. But it (Viraat) has become their property. They have spent money on it.” The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 12.