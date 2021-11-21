INS Visakhapatnam: Inside Tour Of Stealth Guided-missile Destroyer Ready To Join Navy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh officially commissioned INS Visakhapatnam into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Sunday, November 21. India’s 1st indigenous stealth guided-missile destroyer is all set to join the Navy. The gigantic warship has a 76 mm cannon as a missile destroyer, capable of waging war on all fronts. The ship has a massive deck and a communications tower along with a surface-to-air missile system. The ship is capable of waging war against targets in the air, targets on land or targets on the surface of the ocean and those under the water, mainly submarines. The ship is equipped with anti-submarine rockets coupled with incredible communication and radar capabilities, making it a high-precision system. It is also equipped with sonar capabilities.

At the Mumbai docks, an event was conducted to commission the ship into the Indian Navy. The day was considered very important for the Indian Navy. The ship also has huge chains along with a massive anchor to support the size of the ship. It is a 163-meter long vessel built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Limited. The missile destroyer is 17 metres wide and has a displacement of 7400 tonnes. It is tipped to become the most powerful warship built in India, and the ship is approximately 75 per cent indigenously made. Even the paint used to paint the ship is made in India as the paint helps in escaping sonar sensors of other warships.

More features of the warship

The extraordinary level of indigenisation of the ship is one of its most important features as it would help increase the Indian Navy's mobility, reach, and flexibility in international waters. The Ministry of Defence said in a statement earlier that the INS Visakhapatnam will contribute to India's 'Aatmanirbhar' mission and is capable of undertaking multifarious tasks and missions. Capable of racing at 30 knots, the ship boasts of an array of weapons and sensors, which include supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets, advanced electronic warfare, Super Rapid Gun Mount, Foldable Hangar Doors, Helo Traversing System, Close-in Weapon System, and Bow mounted SONAR. In addition to this, the ship is also capable of handling Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) warfare scenarios and its anti-submarine warfare capabilities are powered by rocket launchers, torpedo launchers, and ASW helicopters designed in-house.

