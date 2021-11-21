INS Visakhapatnam Joins Navy: Rajnath Singh Commissions India’s 1st Indigenous Destroyer

In a major boost to the Indian Navy, INS Visakhapatnam was commissioned on November 21, Sunday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. It is the first stealth-guided missile destroyer ship of Project 15B and a crucial step for the Navy to demonstrate its indigenous capability to build complex combat platforms. The destroyer is capable to enhance the Navy’s capacity and firepower to battle threats by a margin. The Defence Minister was the guest of honour at the commissioning event.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of #INSVisakhapatnam in Mumbai. Watch https://t.co/I2nKX4UXtK — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 21, 2021

INS Visakhapatnam taking India amongst an elite group of nations

The INS is proficient to build advanced warships. Here are key features of the destroyer:

Advance technology: Propelled with combined gas and gas propulsion, INS Visakhapatnam carries a speed of over 30 knots. The ship has the capacity of embarking two integrated helicopters to further extend its reach. It is processed with a very high level of mechanisation which includes a Combat Management System and Integrated Platform Management System.

Mobility, reach, and flexibility: INS Visakhapatnam will enhance the Indian Navy's powers in terms of mobility, reach, and flexibility in international waters. It will also guide the Navy with medium-range surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, torpedo tubes and launchers advancement. It is also supplied with anti-submarine rocket launchers, super rapid gun mount besides foldable hangar doors, Helo traversing system, close-in weapon system and bow-mounted SONAR.

Making India 'Aatmanirbhar': According to the Ministry of Defence, Visakhapatnam will also contribute towards India's 'Aatmanirbhar' mission and is a potent platform capable of undertaking multifarious tasks and missions spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare.

Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) warfare: The ship is additionally capable of handling Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) warfare scenarios and its anti-submarine warfare capabilities are powered by rocket launchers, torpedo launchers, and ASW helicopters designed in-house.

Induction in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam's induction will be entailed by Vela, a submarine of the Kalvari Class on November 25. As per the Indian Navy, the inclusion of these in India's military arsenal is a tribute to the fallen soldiers of the 1971 Indo-Pak war along with the freedom fighters who fought for the country's independence.

Image: Republic World