INSACOG Increases Sample Sequencing Of COVID, More Than 16,000 Samples Sent For WGS

Refuting several media reports which claimed that sample sequencing has declined in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday issued a statement confirming that sample sequencing by the labs of INSACOG has progressively increased. It says that the earlier reports were based on the data taken from the Indian COVID19 Genome Surveillance portal, however, the original report shows sequences analysis in the IGIB SFTP and are as per the collection date of samples and does not depict the number of sample sequence of a particular month.

Furthermore, the statement says that the samples sequenced by INSACOG depend on the samples sent by the respective states on a monthly basis.

Sequencing of samples by INSACOG

The Health Ministry in its statement says that the initial part sequencing of samples by INSACOG labs was aimed at detecting the Variants of Concern (VOC), especially among the international travellers. It helps to determine whether any person with such COVID-19 variants has entered the country in the past 28 days. The detection of the presence of VOC inside the country was fixed at a target of 5% of the positives and the target has been already achieved by the end of January, 2021.

Providing details on the sequencing done in different parts of the country, it says that Maharashtra, Punjab, and Delhi with rising trends in November saw enhanced sequences in several districts. Also, the number of sequencing was dependent on the flexibility of identifying more sentinel sites.

Furthermore, this strategy of sentinel surveillance ensures that each state has been well represented as part of the 5% of the random sampling strategy.

Current status of Sample sequencing

According to the data provided in the statement, Kerala and Maharashtra are in the topmost position with the majority of fresh cases of COVID-19. As per that, 30,000 cases are registered from Kerala whereas more than 4,000 cases were reported from Maharashtra. The two states constitute almost 80% of the total cases.

Also, from the month of July, the accurate numbers of sample particulars, data for samples of WGS, communication of the WGS results are effectively through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal further ensuring real-time sharing. Meanwhile, more than 16,000 COVID-19 samples by sentinel sites were sent in July and August for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to check for variants of SARS-COV-2.

