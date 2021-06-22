INSACOG To Soon Release Genomic Surveillance Bulletin On COVID Delta Plus Variant: Report

Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) will formally release the genomic surveillance bulletin on the Delta Plus variant soon, as per government sources. INSACOG is a consortium of four city clusters that are Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Pune. The Central government is closely monitoring Delta Plus cases.

"INSACOG is going to formally release the genomic surveillance bulletin on Delta Plus variant soon. The Centre is closely monitoring Delta Plus cases to take timely and appropriate step to prevent its spread," the sources said.

The Delta variant has further mutated to form the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1' variant, in India. As per the initial data, Delta plus variant shows signs of resistance towards monoclonal antibodies cocktail treatments. However, most experts and scientists believe the prevalence of this variant is still slow in India but has higher mortality if compared to the Delta variant. The first case of the Delta plus variant was reported in a 64-year-old woman from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh who recovered under home isolation. 21 Delta plus variant cases detected in Maharashtra on Monday.

'Delta' Variant Behind Second COVID-19 Wave In India: NCDC Study

In the first study of India's second COVID-19 wave, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and scientists of INSACOG have zeroed down the Delta variant (B.1.617) as the cause behind the surge. The study stated that B.1.617 variant & its lineage B.1.617.2 were primarily responsible for the surge in cases with high transmissibility of 50% more than the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7). Currently, India has 16,35,993 active cases, 2,65,97,655 recovered cases and 3,40,702 fatalities.

Earlier Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the Niti Aayog, had said, "Delta variant is a variant of the investigation. We are still trying to understand its impact on transmissibility and the severity of diseases.

'Delta plus' variant

As per scientific researches, the Delta plus variant is a mutation of the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, which was first discovered in India and has been one of the variants behind the deadly second wave. WHO officials had earlier cautioned that the variant B.1.617.2 is likely to cause more severe symptoms, although more reattach is needed in that area. Meanwhile, the global health agency is also actively tracking the recently emerged “delta plus” variant. The current variant of interest, Delta Plus is a highly virulent mutation of the Delta virus that has been detected in India. The strain has been circulating in Europe since March.

