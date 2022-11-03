'Inspiration For Youth': PM Modi Lauds India's 106-year-old Voter's 34th Use Of Franchise

In an unprecedented feat, India’s 106-year-old oldest voter used his franchise for the record 34th time in the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh on November 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded his achievement.

Notably, voting for the assembly elections in the hill state is scheduled to take place on November 12 in a single phase. The counting of votes is slated for December 8.

This is commendable and should serve as an inspiration for the younger voters to take part in the elections and strengthen our democracy. https://t.co/J4LvuNo92x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2022

106-year old Shyam Saran Negi votes for the 34th time

Shyam Saran Negi is 106-years-old and voted for the 34th time in his life. He casted his vote through a postal ballot in Kalpa and is among the 5,093 people who used their right to vote through the postal ballot in the state. Appreciating the achievement of Shyam Saran Negi, PM Modi called upon the youth to draw inspiration from him and strengthen India’s democracy.

EC’s red carpet

District Election Officer cum Deputy Commissioner, Abid Hussain Sadiq said that a red carpet was laid to bring him to the postal booth set up in the compound of his house. Negi was brought on a red carpet to the ballot booth where he casted his vote after it was sealed in an envelope.

Born in 1917 and popularly known as Shyam Saran and a teacher by profession, the centenarian has voted in every election since 1951, including all Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and Municipal elections. Shyam Saran Negi was also made the state election icon in 2014. He said that every citizen should vote to strengthen the democracy of the country. "The young voters should consider their duty to vote and contribute in strengthening the Nation," he said.

Himachal Pradesh has 1,22,093 voters above 80 years of age and 1,190 of them are above 100 years. The Kangra district’s Sullah assembly constituency has 2,936 elderly voters, while Fatehpur constituency has 72 centenarian voters, the highest in the state.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,70,403 Form 12-D were issued to those above 80 plus, Persons with Disability (PwD) voters and those employed in essential services in the state, to make the electoral process inclusive and ensure the participation of special category voters.

Image: ANI