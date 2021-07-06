Inspired By 'Drishyam' Plot, Delhi Man Stages Attack On Himself To Frame Neighbour

Inspired by Ajay Devgn-starrer crime drama thriller film Drishyam, Amarpal, a resident of Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi, staged an attack on himself to implicate his neighbour whose mother he had killed and had gone to prison.

According to police, Amapal had friction with his neighbour Ombir's family over a minor issue. The trivial issue resulted in Amarpal killing Ombir's mother along with his friends following a dispute on June 29. He was sent to jail in connection with the case. He was later released on parole for 60 days.

After being released on bail, he tried to intimidate and pressurise witnesses but to no avail. He then hatched a plan with his brother Guddu and cousin Anil to implicate Ombir's family in a false case, police said.

Amarpal showed them the Drishyam movie and decided to convince people that he is receiving threats from Ombir's family. They also included Anil's brother-in-law Manish in his plan, cops said.

Amarpal arranged a country-made pistol and decided that Anil, a resident of Ghaziabad, would fire at him. They decided to create this scene at Khyber pass in north Delhi as Amarpal frequently visited the place, police said.

Amarpal went to Khyber pass and spent over an hour roaming there and convincing people that he was being followed. Then, he called Guddu to implement the plan, police said.

As per the ploy, Anil fired at Amarpal and fled from the spot. Amarpal, in the injured condition, went to his friend's place and told him that Ombir and his family attacked him.

During the investigation, the police found some discrepancies in Amarpal's version. Police apprehended Anil and he revealed the conspiracy and recovered the pistol from his possession. Meanwhile, cops are on the lookout for Guddu and Manish, who are on the run.

(with inputs from PTI)