Inspired By Kalam's Inventions, 10-year-old Kulgam Boy Designs Low-cost Egg Incubator

A 10-year-old Kashmiri boy, Momin Ishaq, has designed a low-cost egg incubator after a sincere and dedicated effort of over two years, which could potentially contribute economically and efficiently to the poultry business.

Studying in the second grade at a government school and a resident of Munad Guffan village in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, Momin’s innovation is likely to make the poultry business cheaper in the foreseeable future.

His invention intends to benefit small-scale farmers and the local chicken industry by creating a controlled environment for egg hatching. Momin's amazement with the market's profusion of multicoloured chicks led to his desire to build an incubator.

Speaking to the media, Momin said, "I was rearing desi (broiler) chickens, but they weren't hatching eggs. Hence I worked on creating a low-cost egg incubator for about two years and eventually came up with it. An incubator is usually large in size, enabling hens to hatch eggs and maintaining a suitable temperature for chicks to brood."

Momin calls Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam his inspiration

Young Momin said he has set his sights on creating additional cutting-edge equipment so that not just his village but the entire country can take pride in his accomplishments. He referred to the late former President and India's "Missile Man," Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, as his inspiration.

Even at such an early age, according to his father, Mohd Ishaq Teli, Momin put a lot of effort into creating the inexpensive egg incubator.

"Though a daily wage earner, I saved up enough to purchase an inverter battery, which helped my son keep his dream project alive. I am delighted and glad that my son could accomplish what he set out to. We need to extend every possible support to our children who aspire to be achievers or do something good for society," added Mohd Ishaq Teli.

(With agency inputs)