Inspired By PM Modi, Kerala Resort Owner Takes Political Plunge For BJP In Neyyattinkara

In 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Thiruvananthapuram as part of campaigning for Lok Sabha Elections, he had stayed in the resort named The Udaya Samudra, owned by Rajashekharan Nair. In a brief conversation that ensued between them, PM Modi advised Nair to open a resort in Gujarat. His offer? "Free Electricity and land!"

Nair was surprised initially, but he politely refused his offer and told him that he wants to stay back in Kerala and develop the very place where his roots are. "Modi ji appreciated by vision," said Nair whose chain of infrastructure had upscaled the tourism and hospitality segment in the state. Five years later, when the Prime Minister returned to Kerala and stayed in the Udaya Suites at Shankhumukham, he recollected his previous meeting with Nair. "It was certainly a heartwarming gesture by him," said the entrepreneur in an exclusive chat with Republic.

Nair's Udaya Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel is presently the biggest beach resort in Kerala with 225 luxury rooms and has ISO 9001-2000 Certification. But what many people don't remember is the condition of the location before Nair decided to build The Uday Samudra.

"A decade ago, the resort location was a patch of waste beach land with an unfriendly terrain and rocky areas used for quarrying. It once was a hub of all antisocial activities, until Rajashekharan Nair made it the pride of Kovalam." says 56-year-old Rajan who hails from Kovalam. READ | Congress proposes 'Peace & Harmony Department' in Kerala as Priyanka Vadra hits out at LDF

Nair's poll plunge

Now, BJP has fielded him as a candidate in the Neyyattinkara constituency. When asked about his vision for the constituency, Nair said he will create a robust system to implement all central government schemes here.

"Neyyattinkara has long been a place of traditional labour. It was therefore easy for many political movements to take deep roots here. However, the region is in a phase of crisis. Modern employment initiatives need to be implemented here. Skill Park, which would have helped thousands of young people get jobs and training, is nowhere to be found. My vision is to bring Neyyattinkara as a model constituency," he said.

Nair is also determined to develop Eeratinpuram Tourism Project as per global standards, making it a hub of electric auto manufacturing and rebuilding the collapsed health sector in the region.

When asked about the reason behind joining the BJP, the entrepreneur said he the party recognises the merits of the people and their skill. "BJP is not a political party that chooses money over a candidate's skill or his creative intention towards the people. Those who have a goal to serve the nation, won't join any political party other than the BJP," he stated.

When asked about the reason why he is not impressed with other parties, he laments that the old established parties ruling the state for several terms have lost sincere leaders like old times.

"The predecessors of the current leaders in LDF and UDF, if they had any money, it was from the work they did and earned outside politics. But now, many people came have joined the Left fronts with the mere objective of making money," he claimed.

Nair added that political parties impede development and have become an obstacle for entrepreneurs. "This is the reason

why the industrial development has stalled in Neyyattinkara for years. I am here to change that," said the business tycoon, known for his philanthropy as well as for establishing and maintaining various parks in Thiruvananthapuram.