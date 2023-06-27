Inspired By Web-series ‘Farzi’, Youth Starts Trading Fake Indian Currency Notes, Arrested

A team of Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted an inter-state gang of FICN (Fake Indian Currency Note) cartels, who after taking inspiration from the recently premiered web series ‘Farzi’ started printing and circulating FICN. The police have nabbed two key members of the cartel and recovered high-quality FICN in the denomination of Rs 2000 amounting to Rs 5.50 lakh. Apart from fake Indian currency, the police have seized raw materials and tools used in the printing of the notes.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), HGS Dhaliwal identified the arrested accused as Tajeem and Irshad, both residents of Kairana, Uttar Pradesh were looking for a chance to take benefit from the phasing out of Rs 2000 currency notes. Police have also impounded mobile phones and SIM cards used in the trafficking of FICN.

FICN amounting to Rs 5.50 lakh seized in Delhi

The Special CP said, “A team of Special Cell led by Inspector Anuj Nautiyal and Inspector Nagender Singh under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajiv Ranjan Singh has busted the racket. Given the trafficking and circulation of high-quality FICN in Delhi and adjoining states, a dedicated team of Special Cell was deputed to develop information. Accordingly, surveillance was mounted upon the activities of the suspected members of a syndicate involved in counterfeiting.”



“On June 21, specific information was received that a member of this cartel would come to the area of Alipur, Delhi to deliver a consignment of FICN to a prospective receiver. Consequently, a trap was laid at the spot and accused Tajeem was apprehended with high-quality FICN equivalent to Rs 2.50 lakh, in the denomination of Rs 2000,” said Special CP Dhaliwal.

Further based on the revelation by the accused during the interrogation, a raid was conducted at Kairana in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district and the second accused Irshad was apprehended. During the search of his house, FICN equivalent to Rs 3 lakh was further recovered.

Upon sustained interrogation, the accused Irshad disclosed that he had recognized high demand for FICN and margin of profit, started printing FICN in his shop with the help of his associates and began circulating the same with the help of accused Tajeem, who had earlier worked as a dyer and used his liaisons for circulating the FICN.