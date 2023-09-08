Inspiring Youth And Driving Change, Next Generation Is All About Environmental Literacy

In a world grappling with multiple repercussions of environmental degradation, the efforts of an individual standing up to address the climate crisis is the need of the hour. Over the past few years, the environment has witnessed degradation owing to the rise of industrialization and the continuation of unsustainable practices. Climate change is not just a concern of the older generation but is equally important for the youth. Educating the young about climate change and environmental concerns is essential for saving the planet for the next generation.

The underprivileged often lack access to resources and knowledge about several matters of importance; climate change being one of them. A sense of pride and confidence in their ability to make a positive impact is generated when children are involved in clean up and plantation drives. Recognizing this glaring gap in environmental education amongst underprivileged children, Aarna Wadhawan, an environmentalist set out on a journey to help save the natural world by empowering kids with knowledge.

Aarna has emerged as a brilliant example of how individual initiative can have a profound impact in the long run. Through her innovative and determined efforts, she is making a tangible difference in the fight against one of the most pressing challenges of our time. One of the most crucial needs to drive change in society is to educate the younger generation. With the help of awareness programs, Aarna is spreading this message across the globe. She organized awareness programs like “Say No To Crackers” and “No to plastic” in schools as well as educated young children about bringing forward new ways to tackle climate crisis such as tire gardens as an eco-friendly way to reuse old tires, reusing plastic bottles as pots and dealing with plastic pollution via eco bricks. Apart from this, she is also an active educator on gender equality and regularly teaches underprivileged children.

With an outlook that an individual can contribute towards saving the environment as well, focusing on small lifestyle changes that we can adapt in our daily lives can help drive the change. Focusing on how to plant a single tree in your yard and nurture it, taking a cloth bag to the market to carry your groceries, and not disposing unwanted and hazardous substances in water bodies are small initiatives that we can take to lessen pollution. Joining hands with WWF India, Aarna shot an awareness video “Eco Trails” an immersive experience to help young minds explore the depths of urban flora and fauna.

Apart from her efforts towards climate conservation, Aarna stands out as an innovative young mind who has taken her initiative to the next level. She created a portable solar-powered UV lamp, Ecosteria, for sterilization to help facilitate treatments in rural hospitals where the supply of electricity is erratic. Her efforts also garnered recognition and appreciation from Mr. Bhupendra Yadav, the honorable Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. Her initiatives were also recognized by the U-Report India. Aarna, the youngest board member of The Earth Prize, Geneva, Switzerland and her plantation drives, food camps and other initiatives have the potential to establish the thought that every child, regardless of their background, can become an advocate for sustainable living.

Emerging as the carriers of change, the youth today are becoming instrumental in shaping the future of our planet. While India hosts the G20 Summit and pushes forward the agenda of sustainable living, gender equality and empowerment of women, the commitment of young change makers like Aarna in making this a success is invaluable. By actively participating in these discussions and taking on leadership roles, young individuals are a key to progressing towards the G20’s crucial agendas.

As the world around us is in dire need of positive change, the youth’s commitment towards environmental literacy is a beacon of hope. Their passion is a reminder that education goes beyond textbooks, it encompasses understanding and preserving the world around us. This International Literacy Day, let’s take a moment to celebrate the efforts of environmentalists such as Aarna Wadhawan who continues to strive for nature conservation and environmental literacy. Their resolution in nurturing an environmentally conscious community contributes tremendously towards building a greener future for generations to come.