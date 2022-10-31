Is Instagram Down? Users Complain Of Losing Followers, Account Suspension In Latest Glitch

Popular photo-sharing platform Instagram appears to have suffered an outage as some users are complaining about difficulty in accessing their accounts. Acknowledging the glitch, Instagram issued a statement on Twitter that read "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience".

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Thousands of users from across the world have reported that they are losing followers owing to the recent anomaly while some complained that their accounts have been suspended abruptly. According to DownDetector.com, around 2,350 users have reported the glitch since 8 p.m. IST on the Meta-owned platform.

This marked the second instance of an outage on the platforms owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, the previous one being on WhatsApp, which was globally reported on October 25.

Netizens take their grievance to Twitter

Taking to Twitter, users complained that Instagram is mysteriously deleting accounts whereas one revealed that the app is sending notifications of account being suspended while accessing the DM section.

Instagram is deleting / suspending a lot of accounts as we speak. My instagram followers dropped beratus ratus 😂 — Tatty H. (@tattyhassan) October 31, 2022

Me when I was about to check a DM and my Instagram said I was suspended.#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/w75Yavby3a — ᴍᴀʟᴀᴋᴀɪ🦇 (@theyfwkai) October 31, 2022

Me watching my Instagram follower count drop like flies #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/mcpV8UOhYe — yuv🎃 (@fredbear_dining) October 31, 2022

"Well my Instagram was disabled for literally no reason this morning, does anyone know how to contact someone that’s not their support bc I can’t even open the app", wrote one user.

Well my Instagram was disabled for literally no reason this morning, does anyone know how to contact someone that’s not their support bc I can’t even open the app @instagram pic.twitter.com/iU13cHsVlf — Sarah McG (@inanelyme) October 31, 2022

"Ummmmm @instagram why are you mass suspended and deleting accounts???? Why isn’t support fixing this? I’ve had my instagram account for over 10+ years with no issues! Now thousands and thousands of accounts are just deleted and people can’t login? (sic)", questioned another.

Ummmmm @instagram why are you mass suspended and deleting accounts???? Why isn’t support fixing this? I’ve had my instagram account for over 10+ years with no issues! Now thousands and thousands of accounts are just deleted and people can’t login?????? — Pippa (@Crushcherrybomb) October 31, 2022

While some said that their accounts have been restored, other disgruntled users are still carrying on the meme fest in frustration.