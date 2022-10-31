Last Updated:

Is Instagram Down? Users Complain Of Losing Followers, Account Suspension In Latest Glitch

Instagram, taking to Twitter, tweeted, "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it'.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Instagram

Image: Unsplash


Popular photo-sharing platform Instagram appears to have suffered an outage as some users are complaining about difficulty in accessing their accounts. Acknowledging the glitch, Instagram issued a statement on Twitter that read "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience".

Thousands of users from across the world have reported that they are losing followers owing to the recent anomaly while some complained that their accounts have been suspended abruptly. According to DownDetector.com, around 2,350 users have reported the glitch since 8 p.m. IST on the Meta-owned platform.

READ | After Instagram, Kanye West's Twitter account locked for posting anti-Semitic content

This marked the second instance of an outage on the platforms owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, the previous one being on WhatsApp, which was globally reported on October 25. 

Netizens take their grievance to Twitter

Taking to Twitter, users complained that Instagram is mysteriously deleting accounts whereas one revealed that the app is sending notifications of account being suspended while accessing the DM section.

"Well my Instagram was disabled for literally no reason this morning, does anyone know how to contact someone that’s not their support bc I can’t even open the app", wrote one user. 

"Ummmmm @instagram why are you mass suspended and deleting accounts???? Why isn’t support fixing this? I’ve had my instagram account for over 10+ years with no issues! Now thousands and thousands of accounts are just deleted and people can’t login? (sic)", questioned another. 

READ | Russia's financial agency adds Facebook, Instagram to list of 'terrorists & extremists'

While some said that their accounts have been restored, other disgruntled users are still carrying on the meme fest in frustration. 

READ | Britney Spears disappears from Instagram days after blasting parents for mistreating her
READ | Kanye West plans own social media buy after ban from Twitter & Instagram for antisemitic posts
First Published:
COMMENT