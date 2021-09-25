Instances When India Gave Befitting Responses To Pakistan's Falsehoods At UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his highly-anticipated address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in a few hours. Ahead of his address, Pakistan once again resorted to harping over Kashmir and attempted to rake up India's internal affairs at the assembly. Even after being globally nailed for providing safe haven to Taliban terrorists, Pakistan cried foul over the 'human rights violations' in J&K and called upon India to reverse its decision of abrogating Article 370.

Imran Khan's claims were strongly countered by Sneha Dubey, First Secretary, MEA who called the nation an 'arsonist' disguising itself as a 'fire-fighter.' In a pointed rebuttal, India reminded the UNGA assembly of Pakistan's established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. Here are some recent instances where India has given a befitting reply to Pakistan and has shattered its anti-India propaganda at the UNGA stage.

UNGA 2019: PM Modi's direct response to terrorism

While addressing the UNGA in the aftermath of his resounding second term victory and the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described terrorism as one of the 'biggest challenges', not for any single country, but for the entire world. "I firmly believe, that it is absolutely imperative, that the world unites against terrorism, and that the world stands as one against terrorism," he had said.

Imran Khan had used the UNGA platform to fearmonger over the abrogation of Article 370, warning of a “bloodbath” in Kashmir. India had shot back at the Pakistan Prime Minister, exercising its right to reply. Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA, had asked if the Imran Khan-led government will admit that it was providing pensions to global terrorists listed by the UN in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list.

Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA exercises India's right of reply to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech: PM Imran Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship not statesmanship. #UNGA pic.twitter.com/m1VRCwZHRg — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

UNGA 2020: India stages walkout

In 2020, continuing to fearmonger over Jammu and Kashmir, Imran Khan repeated his claims about the revocation of Article 370 and 35A, terming them 'illegal'. As Khan's virtual speech at the UNGA began, India walked out of the hall. Later, Mijito Vinito, First Secretary of India's Mission to UN, called out the Pakistan PM's lie-filled 'íncessant rant' pointing out that it was the same man who admitted in 2019 that his country was harbouring terrorists.

Leader of Pakistan today called for those who incite hate & violence to be outlawed. But, as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself?: Mijito Vinito, First Secretary, India Mission to UN exercises India's right of reply to Pakistan PM at UNGA (1/5) pic.twitter.com/lSohrpzoMc — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

UNGA 2021: Sneha Dubey's scathing reply

This year, along with the rant on J&K, Imran Khan claimed that that the Indian government had unleashed a reign of "fear and violence" against Muslims on its sol. Once again, India highlighted Pakistan's malicious propaganda and its attempt to divert attention from the way minorities were treated in their country. Exercising the right to reply, Sneha Dubey countered Khan's rhetoric statement and asserted that "J&K is an inalienable part of India."

She stated, "We keep hearing that Pakistan is a victim of terrorism. This is the country that is an arsonist that is disguising itself as a firefighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, in fact, the entire world has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in the country as acts of terror".