Instead Of Cold Wave, Bihar DM Orders Closure Of School Due To "heat Wave"

In a major typographical error, a government order in Bihar's Gopalganj asked schools to remain closed owing to "heat wave" instead of cold wave. Gopalganj District Magistrate Arshad Aziz has issued a directive for the closure of schools till January 14. A cold wave is prevailing across north India and Bihar has also witnessed a significant drop in temperature this season.

The order of the DM dated January 12 read, "It has been made to appear to me that due to a continuing heat wave weather in the district, health and life of children are at risk. Therefore, under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, due hereby prohibit the academic activities of all private and government schools from 13-01-2020 upto 14-01-2020 in Class I to VIII."

Admitting the error, DM Arshad Aziz speaking on the phone said, "Its an administrative lapse and it will be corrected."

Teachers demand action

However, teachers of Gopalganj District are angry with the circular of the DM and have demanded action. Teachers' association leader Anand Mishra said, "The school administration is in dilemma with this notification and strict action should be taken against such official."

Patna school holidays extended

Earlier on Sunday, Patna District Magistrate had extended the school holidays of students till Class V till January 14 owing to severe cold wave conditions in the city. In a circular, the official said that due to continuing prevalent cold weather and low temperature particularly in the early morning in the district, the health and life of children are at risk. India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather bulletin, said that cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It also predicted cold conditions in the state for the next few days.

(Image courtesy: PTI)