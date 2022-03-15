Institutional discipline prevails over individual choice, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi told Republic TV in an exclusive conversation on the Karnataka HC's Hijab verdict. Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women is not an essential religious practice under Islam. Moreover, it added that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to. According to the senior advocate, this was a landmark judgment.

Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi remarked, "As you have seen, the court was confronted with two important questions. One of them was whether the wearing of Hijab was a part of essential religious practice. That was a very important question. Possibly one of the few times the court has been called to answer that. The court has gone through each and every aspect and held that wearing hijab does not form a part of essential religious practice. It has also held that institutional discipline prevails over individual choice and also has upheld the Government Order dated 5.2.2022 wherein the government had left prescription of dress to the school authorities."

"In the history of India is concerned except for a few judgments of the Kerala High Court and one in Bombay, we never had such a comprehensive issue being raised relating to Hijab or essential religious practice related to the Islamic faith. This judgment comprehensively deals with it. So, in that way, this is precedent-setting and a landmark judgment," the senior advocate added.

The Hijab row

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few weeks, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 10 a three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC led by the CJ restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, or hijab until the pendency of the hearing. This was applicable to the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student uniform. While the petitioners challenged the HC's interim order before the Supreme Court but the latter refused to interfere in the matter at that stage. As per sources, they are likely to approach the SC against the detailed HC verdict.