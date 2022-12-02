Instructions Issued To Banks To Clear Cheques Given By T'gana To Kin Of Deceased Farmers Of Punjab, Haryana

The Telangana government on Thursday said directions have been issued to bank authorities to revalidate some of the cheques distributed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as they were not encashed within the stipulated period of three months by the kin of farmers in Punjab and Haryana who lost their lives "during the agitation" against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Reacting to media reports that some cheques presented by Telangana government as financial assistance to the next of kin of the farmers could not be encashed, a top State official said some of those cheques were not presented to banks within the valid period of three months. The government is committed to see that its support reaches the concerned families, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in a release.

He said the State government had extended financial assistance to 709 families of deceased farmers of Punjab and Haryana. The Chief Minister had distributed 1,010 cheques to the next of kin of deceased farmers on May 22 this year, the CS said. Following the reports that a few cheques which were distributed could not be encashed, the matter was enquired into and it was ascertained that 814 cheques have already been encashed by the families of the deceased farmers.

The cheques have validity for three months and some of the beneficiaries have not presented the cheques to their respective banks within the said three months. A Revenue Department official has been entrusted with the job to help the beneficiaries if they reach him for further assistance, he said.

"The government of Telangana firmly stands with the families of these farmers in this moment of grief and is committed to this measure of support for the concerned families," the release said.

On May 22 this year, Rao, also known as KCR, visited Chandigarh and distributed cheques for Rs three lakh as financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the stir against the farm laws. Over 700 farmers had died during the course of the agitation at the Delhi borders due to various reasons, including harsh winter, road accidents, cardiac arrest and ailments. Rao had also given Rs 10 lakh as compensation each to families of four Punjab soldiers who died in a violent clash between the Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020.

