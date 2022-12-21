Republic TV on Wednesday accessed the exclusive Intel note that exposed the details of the terror group Jaish-e Mohammed's modus operandi and how it is acting as Pakistan's strategic asset against India.

As per the information, the note revealed that Al-Qaeda and Haqqani Network have been providing funds to the terror organisation to carry out terror activities in order to destabilise India.

The funds are also being used for the establishment of its headquarters in Pakistan's Bahawalpur. The family members of Jaish-e Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar are the ones directing the allotment of funds. Pakistan is also extending its support to the terror outfit and using it as a strategic asset to plot against India. As per the sources, there is no major crackdown on the funding as it is being done in the land of Pakistan. Al-Qaeda and Haqqani are shifting their technology and power to that of Jaish-e Mohammed.

The Haqqani network, one of the most radical branches of Islamic terrorism began to gain its ground after the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan. Members of the Haqqani network are at present serving as ministers in the Taliban government. It is pertinent to mention after the Taliban takeover Al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri had taken shelter in Afghanistan and was killed on July 31, 2022, in a drone strike carried out by the US on a residential house in the Sherpoor area of Kabul city.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Defence Expert Brigadier Hemant Mahajan (Retd) said, "It is a very very dangerous news. As far as India and Kashmir valley are concerned there are three groups currently active Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen and today the terrorism is reduced only to Kashmir valley and Pakistan now wants to increase the level of violence and terrorism. In the present scenario, around 150 to 200 terrorists are only active in the valley which is not sufficient for them to keep Kashmir in limelight. Therefore, they want to increase their violence potential and that is the reason why they are now asking groups like Haqqani and Al-Qaeda network to finance as well as train them. There are three aspects to increase the potential of terrorism-- fresh recruitments, Funding, and local networking".