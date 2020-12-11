Intelligence Sources Claim Vested Interest Groups Hijacked Farmers' Protests

Intelligence sources on Friday confirmed that some of the ultra-Left and pro-left-wing extremists elements had hijacked the farmers' agitation, indicating that there may be attempts to instigate farmers to indulge in violence and arson. As per the Indian intelligence agencies, people who had nothing to do with farmers and farming activities had infiltrated protests in an attempt to delegitimize the farmers' demands and further their agenda.

This also comes a day after farmers at the Tikri border were spotted holding posters of riot-accused leaders such as Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam observing a 'human rights day', demanding their release. Incidentally, it was also revealed that BKU (Ugrahan) had given this demand in writing in a letter written to the Centre on October 14 and called for the withdrawal of the cases against the aforesaid individuals and others such as Khalid Saifi, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Varavara Rao and Anand Teltumbde.

The reports by the Intelligence agencies also come as farmer unions threaten to intensify protests by blocking movement between Delhi-Jaipur apart from Delhi-Haryana. Moreover, the unions have also announced that farmers will stage a sit-in protest on December 14 in front of District Collectors office, the residence of BJP leaders and will block all toll plazas operated by Reliance and Adani.

Even as multiple rounds of talks with farmer unions reached a stalemate, the Centre has kept the door open, extending an open invitation to the farmers for a discussion over the three agrarian laws. Additionally, the BJP will also organise 'press conferences' and 'chaupals' in all districts across the country to allay fears over the laws. 700 press conferences and 700 chaupals are set to be organised over the next few days, as per news agency ANI.

The farmers are protesting over The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 passed by the Parliament in September this year.

