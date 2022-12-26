Intense Cold Hits Normal Life In Rajasthan, Fatehpur Coldest At Minus 1.5 Deg C

Intense cold conditions and fog affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan on Monday with sub-zero temperatures being recorded in Sikar's Fatehpur.

The maximum temperature in most of the places in the state was recorded between 16 and 25 degree Celsius.

At a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degree Celsius, Fatehpur was recorded as the coldest place in the desert state followed by Churu and Pilani (Jhunjhunu) where the mercury settled at 0 degree Celsius and 0.2 degree Celsius respectively on Sunday night, according to the Met department.

Karauli and Sikar recorded a minimum of 0.5 and 1 degree Celsius while the night temperature was 2 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 2.4 in Bikaner, 2.7 in Bhilwara, 3 in Nagaur, 4.4 in Sriganganagar, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) and Vanasthali (Tonk), 4.5 in Dholpur and Anta (Baran), 4.7 in Chittorgarh, 5 in Dabok (Udaipur), 5.2 in Phalodi (Jodhpur) and 5.5 degree Celsius in Bundi.

During the last 24 hours, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions was observed at isolated places in northern parts of the state, the weather office said.

At the same time, very dense fog also occurred at isolated places in Rajasthan.

