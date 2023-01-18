Intense Cold In Rajasthan, Sikar's Fatehpur Records Minimum Of Minus 2.2. Deg C

Rajasthan witnessed intense cold conditions on Wednesday with Sikar, Churu and Karauli recording night temperatures below the freezing point and Fatehpur reeling at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature was minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Churu and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, according to a meteorological department report.

Sangaria (Hanumangarh), Chittorgarh, Alwar, Anta (Baran) recorded minimum temperatures at 0.3 degree Celsius, 0.1 degree Celsius, 0.5 degree Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius while it was 3.1 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar and 8.4 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur.

The department has predicted relief from the intense cold wave conditions from Thursday.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)