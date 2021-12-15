Inter-Modal Station Coming Up At Vaishno Devi Base Camp In J-K

The Administrative Council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday approved a proposal to sign a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) for co-development of Inter-Modal Station (IMS) at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The MoU would be signed between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Union Ministry of Railways, and the government of Jammu and Kashmir through Katra Development Authority (KDA), an official spokesman said.

He said the approved IMS would be developed as a terminal infrastructure integrating various transportation modes of rail, road, air (helipad), bus, auto rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles at a single hub for seamless movement of people from one mode to another.

He said the public zone and subsequently commercial infrastructure would be developed under phase I and II, respectively, while the project will be completed in three years.

The decision is aimed at minimising the transit time and cost for commuters and potentially extend the duration of their stay in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

He said the development of the IMS at Katra would also boost commercial development and economic activity which will significantly upscale the socio-economic profile of Katra and its adjoining areas.

For development of the infrastructure, a tripartite MoU will be signed which will regulate funding and promote coordination between various agencies for time bound execution of the project, the spokesman said.

He said the Chief Executive Officer of the Katra Development Authority was authorised as the signatory on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

