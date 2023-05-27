Interesting Facts About The Brand New Parliament Of World's Largest Democracy

All eyes are keenly looking at the national capital as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to dedicate the new Parliament buildin - the magnificent architectural marvel equipped with state-of-the-art technology - to the nation on Sunday, May 28. The new Parliament building, which represents the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, is definitely bigger and finer when compared to the old building. Interestingly, the new Parliament building that will serve as "the temple of national discussions" in the world’s largest democracy is going to have the most recognised architectural symbols of India’s history that will represent its national depth.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Parliament building:

Triangular in shape: The triangular shape of the new Parliament building is going to replace the old marvelous building with circular design. According to the project’s official site, the triangular shape is meant to ensure optimum space utilisation.

Bigger in size: While the old Parliament could seat 543 members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha, the new Parliament building can accommodate 888 members in the lower house and 384 members in the upper house of Parliament.

National symbols: The new complex will have larger legislative chambers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The new Lok Sabha Chamber is designed in the likeness of India's National Bird, the Peacock, while the newly-built Rajya Sabha chamber has similarities to the National Flower, the Lotus.

National Tree: The complex building also features a central lounge to complement the open courtyard and is meant for members to interact. The open courtyard has the ‘Banyan tree’, the national tree.

New addition in Parliament: In addition to the two legislative chambers, the new complex will host a ‘Constitutional Hall’ in the centre which will have offices.

Divyang-friendly: In order to promote inclusivity, the new Parliament complex is ‘divyang-friendly’.

Who designed it: The new Parliament building was designed by the Gujarat-based architect, Bimal Patel. He is a leading name in the field of architecture and is behind some iconic structures. Patel was also behind the design of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Cost of new Parliament building: The new complex was completed at a cost of over Rs 830 crore and has been built in an area of 64,500 square metres.

Sengol in new Parliament: The historically important Sengol from Tamil Nadu, which was received by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru symbolising the transfer of power from the British, will be installed in the new Parliament building. It will be kept in the Lok Sabha near the chair of the Speaker.