Interim Madrassa Survey Report Submitted To UP Govt; 6,502 Unrecognised Seminaries Found

In a major development in the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa survey, an interim report on the said survey has been submitted to the Yogi Adityanath-led state government. As per the report, 6,502 unrecognised seminaries have been found. This indicates that over six thousand madrassas are not affiliated with any board in the state.

After the matter came to the fore, the stir increased. On behalf of the local Maulvis and Muftis, such madrassa operators are being asked to register immediately to avoid any kind of action in future. In UP, the work of the survey of madrassas is being completed on the direct instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Last month, while speaking to Republic, UP's Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said that there are 16,513 madrassas affiliated to the Madrassa board in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, madrassas that are not affiliated with the Madrassa board are also functioning in different districts.

"The government's intention is that we should have information about the ground reality, i.e how many students are there, how many teachers are there, the situation of infrastructure, the course and curriculum and the manner in which salaries are paid," he added.

UP madrassa survey

The Yogi Adityanath-led government's decision to conduct a survey of unrecognized madrassas is to gather information about the number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others. It is in accordance with the requirement of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights. Teams consisting of the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Basic Education Officer and Minority Welfare Officer started this process on September 13. They will submit their reports to the District Magistrate who in turn shall forward them to the UP government by October 25. The state government will take requisite action after analyzing the reports.