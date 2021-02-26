International Airport In Ayodhya Soon? Yogi Adityanath Says Proposal Approved By Centre

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the State government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre.

CM Yogi, throwing light on tourism and pilgrimage in Ayodhya, said, "Ayodhya is popular for Ramjanmabhoomi. Work in the City is going on for the construction of Lord Ram Temple. Lakh of devotees and pilgrims visit the City, which offers an amalgamation of spirituality and tourism."

"As we all know there are Indian origin people living in various countries and they also would want to visit Ayodhya. So, the UP government proposed the idea of developing the Ayodhya Airport as an International Airport", he added.

UP govt's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre. About Rs 1,000 crores have been allocated to the district administration. The Central government has disbursed Rs 250 crores: CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/aS4GerOU8G — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 26, 2021

State Government contributes 1,000 crore while the Centre contributes 250 crore

Elaborating on the International Airport project, CM Yogi said that more than 377 hectare of land has been made available for the project. The State Government has handed over a sum of Rs 1,000 to the District Administration for the construction expenses.

He also took the opportunity to thank PM Modi, the Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and the Centre for 250 crore for the operation of ATR 72 type aircraft.

Ram Mandir Construction

For planning, and managing the construction of the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, a trust called Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has been set up by the Government of India. The said trust on August 5, 2020 organized a Bhoomi pujan with PM Modi, CM Yogi, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtra Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in attendance.

Thereafter, the donation drive for the construction of the Ram Mandir began on January 15 and will continue till February 27. According to the trust, the temple will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built in a manner to sustain earthquakes, storms, and other natural calamities.

