International Day Of Rural Women: Celebrating Their Contributions To The Society

As the world prepares to observe the International Day of Rural Women on October 15, the United Nations assigned the theme of “Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All.” Ministry of Rural Development said through Koo that women like Suman Bala are an inspiration to women from rural India. The post said, “Rural women got recognition under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana. Today lakhs of rural women like Suman Bala are building their skills, getting employment and becoming a source of inspiration for others.”

The International Day of Rural Women is being observed every year since the UN General Assembly passed its resolution in December 2007. This day is observed to recognize the contribution of rural women, which also include indigenous women, in the agricultural structure of the entire country. They also heavily contribute to rural development and participate in removing rural poverty. The UN says that rural women are an integral part of a country’s food system as they are heavily involved in the production, processing, preparation and distribution of food. This means that they have a direct influence over the nutrition of the community. Despite their efforts, they face challenges like unequal power in their household and the society, being discriminated against and violence. This results in unequal access to food, which leads to hunger and malnutrition.

Impact of the pandemic on rural women

The COVID-19 pandemic has widened the gap of the challenges faced by the women of rural and urban areas even more as it made the daily tasks even tougher for the rural women. Apart from the loss of income and little access to food, rural women had no protection against the disease either as the gender disparity exists even in the vaccinated population of the rural areas.

According to the UN Women’s latest report, the food system needs to be rebuilt to diversify the markets and allow the rural women to flourish and be less dependable on the men of the society. The requires better communication between the governments and the leaders of the society as it requires an immediate action plan to support small-scale women businesses that ceased from existing since the pandemic broke out. Throughout history, we have seen the rural women population leading movements and protests to stop the trees from being cut or to stop the construction of the dams. They will always remain an integral part of society and the governments must do more to protect their interests.

(Image: Unsplash)