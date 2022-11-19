International Drug Cartel Worth Rs 20 Crore Busted, Six Key Members Held

A team of Special Cell of Northern Range, Delhi, busted an international drug cartel by arresting its six members. A total of 4.860 kilograms of heroin worth more than Rs 20 crore have been recovered by the seized gang.

They found Rs 2,29,500 and the documents related to properties acquired by the sale proceeds of drugs. Several mobile handsets and sim cards that were used in the drug trafficking activities have also been recovered.

International drug cartel busted

The six members are identified as Umesh Singh, Shalender Surender, Praveen, Chimuanya Levi Chukwunede, Mohan Babu Gupta and Jaipal.

On November 15, 2022, the Delhi police team led by Inspector Vivekanand Pathak and Inspector Kuldeep Singh received information about Umesh Singh, who was involved in the drug trafficking activities. He used to get drugs from Shalender Surender. On November 15, the special team got information that Umesh Singh would come near Chandagi Ram Akhada, Delhi, after which a raiding team was constituted and sharp vigil was maintained at the spot ultimately arresting Singh.

On further investigation 3 kilograms of heroin was recovered. A case under appropriate provisions of NDPS Act was registered at PS Special Cell and a probe was initiated.

During investigation source of supply of heroin, Shalender Surender was arrested near KM International School, Uttam Nagar, Delhi. Later, even Shalender's brother Praveen was held. Then on 17 November, 2022 a person from Nigeria, Chimuanya Levi Chukwunede and two others Mohan Babu Gupta and Jaipal were busted.

The successful raid was possible because of coordinated efforts by Inspector Vivekanand Pathak and Inspector Kuldeep Singh under the supervision of ACP Ved Parkash and overall guidance of DCP/Special Cell/NR & STF, Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Special Cell in its continuous crusade against drug suppliers have busted many narcotic drug cartels in the past by arresting several drug suppliers and by recovering huge consignments of high-grade drugs.