International Drug Peddlers Nabbed In Joint Operation, Drugs Worth A Crore Seized

In a joint operation, the Telangana Narcotics Bureau (T-NAB), Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and the city police apprehended three international drug traffickers and a local peddler. The team seized 100 grams of cocaine, 300 grams of MDMA, and other substances worth Rs 1 crore.

Revealing the modus operandi, Hyderabad city police said that in the year 2011, the accused Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi alias Kweku Essuman Kwame came to Mumbai on a medical visa and later moved to Bangalore.

The accused started a drug peddling business in Mumbai. Later, due to the fear of the police, he moved to Bangalore. The accused created a fake profile in the name of Kweku Essuman Kwame along with a fake Nigerian passport and a fake visa. The accused started peddling drugs with his friend Mazee.

After a few months, he moved to Achyutha Nagar in Bengaluru to target students. The accused used virtual phone numbers to avoid police arrest. Investigations revealed that he also opened a bank account in the name of Evelyn Yerenkyiwaa a Nigerian national in a nationalized bank.

Accused offered others to assist them on commission basis

The accused Maxwell and his friend Mazee came into contact with other people and offered to assist them on a commission basis. Maxwell used to provide the account details to the customers and after receiving payments, he used to drop the package at a secluded spot and share the location and picture of the package.

Speaking to Republic TV, CV Anand Hyderabad City Police Commissioner said, “NCB has figures of 11.5 crore people being affected by narcotics. There are three Golden Crescent countries -- Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran from where smuggling is done by drones across the border like in Punjab from Pakistan and other bordering states. After which these drugs go to countries like Africa, Jonesburg, Gana, and Nigeria. The actual person doing the trade hires a person who carries these drugs on their body or in their luggage and tries to push them through Airports or Sea ports.” He also added that the investigation is being continued to identify the drug consumers who are purchasing the drug