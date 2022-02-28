International Flight Ban: Scheduled Flights To Remain Suspended Till Further Orders

Regular international flights to and from India will remain suspended till further orders, aviation regulator DGCA said on Monday. International flights have been suspended in the country since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and around 45 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

Earlier on January 19, the ban on scheduled international flights had been extended till February 28.

COVID rule for international passenger flights

In a circular on Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated, “The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders.”

This restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA, it mentioned. Flights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected.

The DGCA had on November 26, 2021, announced that India will resume scheduled international passenger flights from December 15, 2021. However, the next day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA to review its decision over concerns on the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Subsequently, the DGCA revoked its order, without stating for how long the suspension of scheduled international flights will continue.

India reports less than 9,000 COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases are on the decline in India with less than 10,000 infections being reported after two months, on Monday. With 8,013 new cases, the country's total tally stands at 4,29,24,130, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Moreover, the active cases have declined to 1,02,601, it said. Notably, a reduction of 8,871 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for 22 consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.24% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.56%, the health ministry said.

Besides this, the cumulative vaccine doses administered to the adult and teen population so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 177.50 crores, it said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: PTI