International Flights To Remain Suspended Till Aug 31, Only Selected Flights Allowed: DGCA

Scheduled international commercial flights to and from India will remain suspended till August 31, 2021, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) announced in a press release. The release further said that the restrictions do not apply to the cargo operations and flights approved by the DCGA. Some international flights will be allowed to run, but will heavily depend on the routes and the permission will be on a case-to-case basis.

The order read, "In a partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of the 'circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 IST of 31st August 2021." The passengers will be required to contact the DCGA and ask for the issue of a permission letter. This will be important for many as from the first week of August onwards, Indian students will start their departure to study in countries abroad.

International flights were first suspended by India on 23 March. The aviation authority has extended the ban on several occassions. Many countries around the globe have still placed India at red alert and are not accepting their own citizens returning from India, let alone Indian citizens. Saudi Arabia has threatened the citizens of its country with a three-year travel ban if they visit India or any other country with the red alert. Indians are finding it difficult to travel to Europe as well as many countries are yet to accept Covishield as an accepted vaccine.

How is the situation at home?

This order comes as daily new cases in India are slowly increasing again after the country survived a torrential second wave. At 40155 active cases, India continues to identify areas with a high density of positive cases to impose strict restrictions and curb the control. As many as 555 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. In recent weeks, Kerala and other states from the South of India have reported massive spikes in their daily Covid-19 cases. Kerala has been reporting over 22,000 cases daily for the past three days and constitutes for over half the cases reported by India.

