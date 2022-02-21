International Mother Language Day 2022: Know About It's Theme, History & Interesting Facts

International Mother Language Day is observed every year on February 21 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism around the world. Language is not just a means of communication but it also represents vast cultural and intellectual heritage.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu and other political leaders have shared greetings on the day.

Urging everyone to protect and preserve their languages by communicating extensively in their own mother tongue, Venkaiah Naidu shared a tweet that read, "Our mother language plays a vital role in our lives. From helping us frame our thoughts and emotions to connecting us to our rich legacy and vibrant culture, mother language empowers us in many ways".

If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head.

If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart.

-Nelson Mandela



My heartiest greetings on International Mother Language Day! #InternationalMotherLanguageDay

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted in Hindi, "Language is the most powerful tool for preserving traditions and culture. Happy International Mother Language Day, which underscores the importance of culture and linguistic diversity in building a sustainable society".

International Mother Language Day 2022: Theme

“Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities” is the theme for this year 2022. This year's theme focus is to advance multilingual education based on the potential role of technology and support the development of quality teaching and learning for all.

International Mother Language Day 2022: History

The United Nations has mentioned that every two weeks a language is lost and at least 43% of the estimated 6000 languages spoken in the world are in danger.

In India, there are 234 identifiable mother languages, 121 languages, and over 22 official languages. After amendments in the Constitution, Sindhi, Konkani, Nepali, Manipuri, Maithili, Dogri, Bodo and Santhali are the languages which were added to the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution mentioned in part A, while the rest 99 are specified in part B. Earlier, there were 14 languages that were initially included in the Constitution.

As per census 2011, Hindi which is the mother language of more than 52 crores, is the most popular language of India, while Sanskrit is the language of 24,821 people only. English comes under the category of non-scheduled languages i.e not specified in the eighth schedule.

There are some mother tongues that do not enjoy the status of languages but are used by millions and these include Bhojpuri (5 cr), Rajasthani (2.5 cr), Chhattisgarhi (1.6cr), and Magahi or Magadhi (1.27 cr).

(Image: Shutterstock)