International Mountain Day 2021: 10 Famous Treks In India To Add To Your Travel Wishlist

International Mountain Day is marked every year on December 11 to behold the captivating beauty of the world's finest sceneries as well as to raise awareness of the risks and challenges that climate change and overexploitation pose to the mountains. As a result, their maintenance is an essential component of long-term progress as it is the house of a variety of creatures and plants.

As mountains contain about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots, people have fully enjoyed as well as explored the grand landmass all across the globe. People commemorate International Mountain Day by participating in a variety of mountain-related activities like trekking, hiking, rock climbing, mountain riding as well as paragliding. However, as per the Tourism of India website, Trekking is without a doubt one of the most popular adventure activities in India.

10 famous Treks in India:

Hampta Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh

The famous Hampta Trekking Route is a 35-kilometer trip that begins in Hampta, Kullu Valley, and ends in Chatru, Lahaul & Spiti Valley. The trip takes about 4 to 5 days, and the highest peak is 4400 meters. This can be an excellent choice for first-timers in a high-altitude hike. June through Mid-November is the best time to visit.

Beas Kund Trek, Himachal Pradesh

In Manali, Beas Kund is a favorite long weekend trek, along the side of the Beas River's banks. One has to climb higher to reach the River's source, which is a glacier lake. The trekking in Beas Kund does not require any prior trekking expertise. Mid-May to Mid-October is the best time to visit the area.

Markha Valley Trek, Ladakh

Markha Valley is among Ladakh's biggest valleys, and the climb is one of the region's most popular hiking treks. This challenging journey begins in Leh and will travel via the Chilling, Skiu, Sara, Hankar, and Nimaling. During the ten days trip, one would have to walk 65 kilometers and pass across two main passes, Ganda La and Kongmaru La. The best time of trekking is from July through September.

Sandakphu Trek, West Bengal

The highest peak in West Bengal is Sakdakphu and is also renowned as 'Trekker's Wonderland.' The walk is approximately 45 kilometers long and may be completed in 8 to 9 days. April to May and October to February are the best months to visit.

Rajmachi Trek, Maharashtra

Lonavala is approximately 15 kilometers away from Rajmachi. The walk takes around one day to complete, and the highest point is 3000 feet above sea level. The trip is 14 kilometers long, with Udhewadi as the starting point. A guide is not needed as the track is well-marked. June through September is the best time to do trekking.

Rupin Pass Trek, Garhwal, Uttarakhand

The difficult Rupin Pass Trek, which takes roughly 7 days and reaches a maximum elevation of around 15250 feet, is located in the Garhwal area. This trip begins in Dhaula, Uttarakhand, and concludes in Sangla, Himachal Pradesh, further covering 52 km. Trekkers prefer May to June and September to October to visit.

Dzongri Trek, Sikkim

By going on a 5-day Dzongri trek in Sikkim, one has to walk a distance of 21 kilometers and reaches a maximum height of 15,000 feet. Yuksom is the starting point of this trek. April to June and October to December are the best months to visit.

Valley of Flowers Trek, Uttarakhand

The Valley of Flowers hike in Uttarakhand takes the trekkers to Hemkund Sahib, a Sikh holy location and a UNESCO world heritage site. The journey is 55 kilometers long, with a top elevation of 3658 meters. It is suitable for hikers of all ages, beginning from Govindghat. July through September is the best time to visit.

Chandrakhani Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh

Chandrakani trip is a 22-kilometer long trek that takes nearly 10 days to complete and reaches a maximum altitude of 3650 meters. The trek begins in the Kullu Valley's scenic Naggar Village. Mid-June to Early-October is the best time to visit.

Chokramudi Trek, Munnar

Chokramudi hike in Munnar takes 5 to 7 hours and includes tea farms, hills, high-altitude woods, as well as rivers. The walk begins near Chokramudi Mountain, and the highest point on the trail is 2100 meters. The best time of visiting is throughout the year.

