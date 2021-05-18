International Museum Day 2021: Check Out List Of Famous Museums In India You Should Visit

The International Museum Day is celebrated each year on May 18 in a bid to raise awareness about preserving the culture and heritage of countries. Museums play a significant role and they are not just building but are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people. The first International Museum Day was held on May 18, 1977, by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) and now around 129 countries take part across the globe to celebrate this day.

Therefore, on the occasion of International Museum Day, here is a list of museums in India which one must visit after the coronavirus pandemic-induced restrictions are lifted:

The National Museum, Delhi

Located at Janpath in Delhi, The National Museum is one of the most illustrious museums in the country. It has around 150,000 items covering some five millennia. It treasures the Chola statue of the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva, artefacts from the Indus Valley Civilization, relics of the Buddha from Piprahwa and a great collection of miniature paintings.

#spotthedifference

Throughout the day, we would be sharing images of our different visitor engagement programmes and all you have to do is find three differences in these pictures.



This is your first image.



Image: NM’s Exploration Bag for kids and family.#happymuseumday pic.twitter.com/970Q8lKI4C — National Museum (@NMnewdelhi) May 18, 2021

The Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad

The Salar Jung Museum is one of India’s National Museum. It is situated on the Musi River’s southern bank in Telangana's Hyderabad. Its collection includes 43,000 art objects and 50,000 books and manuscripts. It is known for its collection of sculptures, paintings, carvings, textiles, manuscripts, ceramics, metallic artefacts, carpets, clocks, and furniture from Japan, China, Burma, Nepal, India, Persia, Egypt, Europe, and North America.

INTERNATIONAL MUSEUM DAY GREETINGS!



Few images from the Salar Jung Museum at Dewan Deodi ( 1951 to Mid 1968) and in the new building ( July 1968 to present)!#InternationalMuseumDay #SalarJungMuseum #Dewandeodi pic.twitter.com/VeqpHNhIPd — Salar Jung Museum (@sjmhyd) May 18, 2021

The Indian Museum, Kolkata

The Indian Museum in West Bengal was established in 1814 and it is the largest and oldest museum in the country. It is also the largest multipurpose museum in the Asia-Pacific region and it has 35 galleries that are home to rare antiques, armour, ornaments, fossils, skeletons, mummies, and Mughal paintings. The Indian Museum has six sections comprising Art, Archaeology, Anthropology, Geology, Zoology and Economic Botany galleries.

International Museum Day

online talk on the theme "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine" Speaker:

Dr B. Venugopal , Former Director of Indian Museum https://t.co/tm5G34EL0L#InternationsMuseumDay#indianmuseum#AutismSocietyWestBengal#IndiaFightsCorona — Indian Museum (@IndianMuseumKol) May 18, 2021

National Rail Museum, Delhi

This unique museum has a fascinating and exotic collection of over 100 real size exhibits of Indian Railways. Static and working models, signalling equipment, antique furniture, historical photographs and related literature etc. are displayed in the museum. The star attraction here is the Fairy Queen, built in 1855 and considered to be one of the best-preserved steam locomotive engines of her age.

(Image: delhitourism/Website)

Submarine Museum, Vishakhapatnam

The Submarine Museum is looked after former personnel of the Indian Navy and it is a one-of-a-kind museum in India. This was India's 5th submarine, procured from Russia. It even participated in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

(Image: VMRDA/Website)

Indo-Portuguese Museum, Fort Kochi

Indo-Portuguese Museum is situated in Kerala’s Fort Kochi town. It displays historical and cultural influence on the region. The museum is divided into five main sections and most of the artefacts in it were retrieved from the churches built during the Portuguese rule.

(Image: keralatourism/Website)