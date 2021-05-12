International Nurses Day: Leaders Express Gratitude For COVID Warriors, Salute Dedication

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, which is observed every year on May 12, several political leaders and ministers across the country on Wednesday have extended their greetings to our nurses. This year, it has a different significance altogether as India is going through a difficult second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and thousands of nurses are risking their lives to save others.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to Twitter and wished all the nurses on this occasion. He said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all nurses of the country on "International Nurses Day". Regards to the spirit of sacrifice and dedication of our nurse sisters who gave their invaluable services during this crisis of the Corona epidemic."

"अंतरराष्ट्रीय नर्स दिवस" पर देश की समस्त नर्सों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



कोरोना महामारी के इस संकट काल में अपनी अमूल्य सेवाएं दे रहीं हमारी नर्स बहनों के त्याग व समर्पण की भावना को सादर नमन। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 12, 2021

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also extended his greetings and tweeted:

On #InternationalNursesDay, let us express our gratitude for the dedication & perseverance of nurses, who are working tirelessly to keep us healthy. pic.twitter.com/JE3F6MLn6N — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 12, 2021

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took Twitter and saluted the nurses for their contribution.

My wishes to those who are nursing away pain and suffering from this world. We salute your contribution and admire your altruistic spirit.



Thank you, Nurses. #InternationalNursesDay — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2021

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik offered his gratitude to the nurses of the country for all the sacrifices.

Nurses are at the forefront in providing care to #COVID19 patients and saving innumerable lives. On #InternationalNursesDay, offer my gratitude to the frontline warriors who are working with dedication and determination to save lives and improve case recoveries. pic.twitter.com/ZVFe7vdLQw — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 12, 2021

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also wished all the nurses and tweeted:

Thanking all the nurses for shouldering the huge responsibility of saving lives & taking care of patients.

You have been a strong & vital support during this pandemic & your services will remain unforgetful.#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/ml7j7EosVD — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) May 12, 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended his greetings and salute to all their nurses for their selfless service and tweeted:

Greetings on #InternationalNursesDay to all the nurses, who are the frontline warriors during present corona pandemic. They have been serving humanity & saving lives with utmost dedication & commitment. Salute their sacrifices & selfless service. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 12, 2021

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant also expressed gratitude to all the nurses and said:

#InternationalNursesDay is a special day to express gratitude to the nurses working round the clock to keep a strong fight against the pandemic. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families. pic.twitter.com/GQiC8mt9JQ — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 12, 2021

Parties salute COVID warriors

Meanwhile, some leading political parties have also extended their greetings to the nurses for their contribution amid the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

A salute to the saviours of human lives on #InternationalNursesDay. Their selflessness and dedication is an inspiration to the entire human society. pic.twitter.com/TwiQmY6g3p — BJP (@BJP4India) May 12, 2021