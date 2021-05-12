Last Updated:

International Nurses Day: Leaders Express Gratitude For COVID Warriors, Salute Dedication

On International Nurses Day, several political leaders and ministers across the country on Wednesday have extended their greetings to our nurses.

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, which is observed every year on May 12, several political leaders and ministers across the country on Wednesday have extended their greetings to our nurses. This year, it has a different significance altogether as India is going through a difficult second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and thousands of nurses are risking their lives to save others. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to Twitter and wished all the nurses on this occasion. He said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all nurses of the country on "International Nurses Day". Regards to the spirit of sacrifice and dedication of our nurse sisters who gave their invaluable services during this crisis of the Corona epidemic."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also extended his greetings and tweeted:

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took Twitter and saluted the nurses for their contribution. 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik offered his gratitude to the nurses of the country for all the sacrifices. 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also wished all the nurses and tweeted:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended his greetings and salute to all their nurses for their selfless service and tweeted:

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant also expressed gratitude to all the nurses and said:

Parties salute COVID warriors

Meanwhile, some leading political parties have also extended their greetings to the nurses for their contribution amid the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 in the country. 

 

