International Nurses Day: PM Modi Lauds Contribution Of Nurses In Fighting COVID-19

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role of the nurses in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the occasion of International Nurses Day. He mentioned that this was a special day to express gratitude towards nurses working continuously to keep the planet healthy. Maintaining that nurses personified "abundant compassion", PM Modi reiterated his government's commitment to work for the welfare of the former. According to him, greater attention shall be paid towards the opportunities in this field to ensure that there is no shortage of caregivers. International Nurses Day is annually observed on May 12, which is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale- the founder of modern nursing.

International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2020

Read: West Bengal's Health Secretary Transferred Amid Pitched Covid Battle, Political Slugfest

Inspired by Florence Nightingale, our hardworking nursing staff personify abundant compassion. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to keep working for welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2020

Read: Pregnant Nurse Braving Covid Duty Gets Kind Call & Request To Take Leave From Karnataka CM

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 70,756 COVID-19 cases in India out of which 22,455 patients have recovered while 2,293 casualties have been reported. In his fifth virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers on Monday, May 11, PM Modi requested them to submit a blueprint to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown in their respective states by May 15. He stressed the need for an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise in the future.

Observing that everyone had a reasonable indication of the geographical spread of COVID-19, the PM highlighted that this would help in having a focused fight against the pandemic. Moreover, he stated that the country would have to work towards achieving two objectives- to reduce the transmission rate of the disease and to increase public activity gradually. On this occasion, the Chief Ministers appreciated the leadership of PM Modi and pointed out the need to strengthen the health infrastructure in India.

Read: PM Modi To Address Nation At 8 Pm On Tuesday Evening, Day After Covid-19 Meeting With CMs

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Nation At 8PM Today, Cases At 70,756