International Sex Racket Busted In Goa, 2 Women From Israel And Kenya Arrested

Two women from Kenya and Israel were detained by Goa Police on Friday for purportedly being part of an international sex racket, a Goa police official confirmed.

Israeli native Maria Dorcas & Kenyan resident Wilkista Achista were detained during an operation by the Anjuna police, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi.

"The racket was being operated between Kenya and India. Five women were rescued in the police operation carried out with the help of NGO ARZ. Women from Kenya were promised jobs in the hospitality sector here by agents working on behalf of traffickers," he said.

After these women arrived in India, the agents took their passports and visas away from them and forced them into prostitution under the fear of violence. The ring operated online, soliciting consumers through escort service websites, Dalvi informed.

Dalvi added that Goa police quickly responded to the information and conducted a raid when an NGO ARZ learned about several victims who had been transported to Bengaluru.

The women who were saved have been housed in a secure residence in Merces.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited.)