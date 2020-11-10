International Shooter Shimon Sharif Slams ‘vindictive’ Maha Police On Republic Witch Hunt

International shooter and national champion Shimon Sharif has expressed shock on hearing that Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President (AVP) Ghanshyam Singh has been arrested on Monday by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the fake TRP case. The AVP's arrest comes even after him being interrogated several times for more than 30-40 hours in the past few weeks and each time he has cooperated with the Police investigation. The AVP has been arrested after the illegal arrest of editor in chief Arnab Goswami on November 4 in a case which was closed in 2019 and has been reopened without the prior permission of the court.

In a recorded video clip, the International shooter condemned the vindictive nature of the Police in keeping Arnab Goswami behind bars, adding that "it will not be accepted." He called upon the citizens to support Republic Media Network and also urged the courts to intervene in the matter.

“It's been seven days that the country’s best-known journalist is in jail, and now I am shocked on hearing that even the assistant vice president Mr Ghanshyam has been arrested by the Maharashtra Police. The Maharashtra Police should not be so vindictive. This will not be accepted. I strongly urge all the citizens of this country to stand in support of Republic TV and I also humbly request the top courts to look into this matter,” the national champion said.

Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday after four nights in judicial custody. On his way to the prison in a police van, Arnab made a massive claim that his life was in danger.

Arnab Goswami continues to remain in custody for the seventh day after his illegal arrest on November 4. A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved earlier in the day, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition within the next 4 days' time.

