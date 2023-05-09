Last Updated:

International Smuggler Held For Carrying Gold Paste Worth Rs 1.8 Crore At Nagpur Airport

The smuggler was apprehended on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after he landed from Jeddah. He was to hand over the gold to another person, an official said.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
nagpur airport

During the search, seven small white packets were found to be carefully stitched along the inner side of his jeans pant. (Image: PTI)


The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Customs officials nabbed an international smuggler who was carrying 3.35 kg gold worth more than Rs 1.80 crore at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra.

The smuggler was apprehended on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after he landed from Jeddah. He was to hand over the gold to another person, an official said on Tuesday.

READ | Imran Khan's arrest: UN official avers all political figures in Pakistan must be 'treated fairly'

"Due to the heightened security and recent seizures of drugs and other prohibited items at Mumbai and other major international airports in the region, a plan was made to smuggle a consignment through any other international airport, and the accused person chose the Nagpur airport to land," the official said. He was intercepted by officials of the Customs Department at the request of NCB.

READ | Minor girl allegedly raped by three men in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum; probe on

During the search, seven small white packets were found to be carefully stitched along the inner side of his jeans pant, the official said, adding that a semi-liquid paste of golden colour was recovered from each packet of the smuggler. It weighed 3.35 kg. Customs officials in Nagpur are investigating the case. 

READ | Priyanka Chopra opens up on taking year off after Malti Marie's birth: I'm greedy but...
READ | Man dies after co-worker blows compressed air inside rectum in Kerala

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT