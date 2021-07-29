International Tiger Day: 'India Doubled Tiger Population 4 Yrs Ahead Of Schedule,' Says PM

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Thursday, July 29, that India had met the Saint Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation's goal of doubling the tiger population four years ahead of the schedule. To mark International Tiger Day, Prime Minister Modi shared a series of tweets praising wildlife lovers, particularly those who are passionate about tiger conservation.

On #InternationalTigerDay, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation. Home to over 70% of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems. pic.twitter.com/Fk3YZzxn07 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2021

PM Modi on International Tiger Day

According to the Prime Minister, the most recent tiger census in 2018 revealed an increase in the tiger population. He went on to say that integrating local populations is a key component of India's tiger conservation strategy.

PM Modi added, "India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states. The last tiger census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger population. India achieved the target of doubling of tiger population 4 years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation. We are also inspired by our centuries-old ethos of living in harmony with all flora and fauna with whom we share our great planet."

In 2010, the Declaration of Saint Petersburg on Tiger Conservation was signed. It was decided at the conference to declare July 29 as Global Tiger Day around the world in order to raise awareness about tiger protection.

Political leaders on International Tiger Day

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reiterated the commitment to conserve India's national animal. He stated, "On #InternationalTigerDay, we reiterate our commitment to conserve our national animal. Let us resolve to preserve them and keep the ecosystem balanced."

On #InternationalTigerDay, we reiterate our commitment to conserve our national animal. Let us resolve to preserve them and keep the ecosystem balanced. pic.twitter.com/SHqyfQNFFP — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 29, 2021

Tiger is an important part of our nature's food chain. They play a very important role in maintaining the balance of nature. And it's our primary duty to protect them.

Greetings to all tiger lovers in #InternationalTigerDay . pic.twitter.com/M4Yc2eQlfa — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 29, 2021

On #InternationalTigerDay, our resolve to protect this magnificent animal only grows stronger.We need to raise awareness about tiger conservation & protection of their natural habitat. Former PM Indira Gandhi ji’s Project Tiger initiative was a significant step towards this goal. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 29, 2021

International Tiger Day 2021

“Their Survival is in Our Hands,” is the theme for this international day. Last year's event was hosted online due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the event was widely celebrated around the world. Because India is home to over 70% of the world's tiger population, it is an important part of the annual celebration.

Picture Credit: PTI/@narendramodi/Twitter